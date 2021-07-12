Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Holdings Decreased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

