Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $337,490.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $337,490.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00392051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.14 or 0.01755982 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

