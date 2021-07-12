Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 568,753 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 568,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 2.09% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $25,750,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $19,928,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.76 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

