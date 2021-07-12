Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,348,000 after acquiring an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.62 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

