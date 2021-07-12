Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $377,000. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $130.85 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

