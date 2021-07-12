ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of MAN opened at $116.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.