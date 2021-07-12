HRT Financial LP Buys 123,134 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 104.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $53,017,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $16.88 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

