Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.