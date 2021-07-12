Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

