The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

REAL stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP raised its stake in The RealReal by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 431,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 361,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

