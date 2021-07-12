Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,290,027 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,027 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SCHO opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.