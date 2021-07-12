Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,290,027 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,027 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SCHO opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

