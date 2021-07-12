Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.58 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
