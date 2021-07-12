Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.98 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
