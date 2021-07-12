Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.98 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.