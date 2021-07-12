VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

VSE has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

VSEC stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

