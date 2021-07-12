VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
VSE has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
VSEC stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
