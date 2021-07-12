Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,864,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,878 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

