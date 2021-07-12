Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 348,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $31,629,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

