Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lessened by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

