DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DaVita were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DaVita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $122.09 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

