$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $17.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

