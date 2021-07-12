Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

