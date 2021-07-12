JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.15 ($143.71).

Shares of AIR opened at €112.76 ($132.66) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.74.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

