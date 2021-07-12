UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €19.68 ($23.15) on Monday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.44.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

