T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $205.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $205.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

