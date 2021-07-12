Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $480.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

