Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

WAYN stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

