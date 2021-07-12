Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,657 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

