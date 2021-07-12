Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 423,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMIIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,866,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,998,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

