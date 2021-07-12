208,892 Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TCG BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CGBD opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

