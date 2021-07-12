Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

