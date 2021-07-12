Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 14,305 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $26.77 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.