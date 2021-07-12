Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $396.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

