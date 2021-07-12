Toroso Investments LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $211.24 on Monday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

