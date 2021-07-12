Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $594,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

