Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of Monster Beverage worth $427,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.