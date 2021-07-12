Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $41.84 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

