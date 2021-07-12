BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BKN opened at $18.38 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70.
