BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BKN opened at $18.38 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

