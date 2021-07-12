Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $396.09 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $396,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

