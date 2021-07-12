Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

OKTA opened at $251.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

