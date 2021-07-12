JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

