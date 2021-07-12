JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Shares of SGFY opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
