160,509 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 21,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,622.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,983 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

