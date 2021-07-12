Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $589.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.