Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA opened at $237.04 on Monday. Heska has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.47.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Heska by 36.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 333.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 1.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.