Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.82 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in F5 Networks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1,070.0% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 15,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $190.86 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

