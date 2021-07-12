Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.77 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Athene were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $66.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

