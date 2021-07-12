Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CLOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CLOV opened at $9.27 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

