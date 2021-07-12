The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

