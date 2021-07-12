Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

