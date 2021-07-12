Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $329.89 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.