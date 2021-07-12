Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 269.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $377.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.