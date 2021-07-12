Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forward Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Forward Air by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

